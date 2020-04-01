Global  

FDA Says Zantac Should Be Pulled From Market, Citing Cancer Risk

NPR Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ()
Major pharmacies had already pulled the popular heartburn drug and its generic equivalents due to a contaminant. Now the Food and Drug Administration says definitively they should not be sold or used.
News video: FDA Calls for Zantac to Be Pulled From Market

FDA Calls for Zantac to Be Pulled From Market 00:59

 FDA Calls for Zantac to Be Pulled From Market The FDA is instructing that all prescription and over-the-counter ranitidine drugs, known by brand name Zantac, are pulled from the market immediately. Over the counter Zantac is used to treat acid reflux and heartburn. An ongoing investigation has...

