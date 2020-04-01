FDA Says Zantac Should Be Pulled From Market, Citing Cancer Risk

Major pharmacies had already pulled the popular heartburn drug and its generic equivalents due to a contaminant. Now the Food and Drug Administration says definitively they should not be sold or used.

