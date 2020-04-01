Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Devin Nunes Says Decision to Cancel School in California Was ‘Overkill’

Devin Nunes Says Decision to Cancel School in California Was ‘Overkill’

NYTimes.com Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ()
Mr. Nunes, a Republican representative from California, urged the country to start getting people back to work in one to two weeks despite the coronavirus outbreak.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ScoopliveUpdate

mohd meer fraz ahmed Devin Nunes Says Decision to Cancel School in California Was ‘Overkill’ https://t.co/jsTI5xhz6N https://t.co/r45f6J2y4f 4 minutes ago

progresivetrend

SOCIALMEDIANEWSWORLDTRENDS RT @TheCyanPost: Devin Nunes Says Decision to Cancel School in California Was ‘Overkill’ https://t.co/IcBc93JD8c https://t.co/QQorlb4y06 5 minutes ago

TheCyanPost

TheCyanPost Devin Nunes Says Decision to Cancel School in California Was ‘Overkill’ https://t.co/IcBc93JD8c https://t.co/QQorlb4y06 31 minutes ago

DavidGr52957428

FXNews24.co.uk Devin Nunes Says Decision to Cancel School in California Was ‘Overkill’ https://t.co/tSGNXOxFQr https://t.co/0owHCN5xNJ 1 hour ago

MCD_relcop

Sintia Sheeler New post: "Devin Nunes Says Decision to Cancel School in California Was ‘Overkill’" https://t.co/V8jhfgBzyR 1 hour ago

stat_butler

Stat Butler NY Times: Devin Nunes Says Decision to Cancel School in California Was ‘Overkill’ https://t.co/t6Tq4mBP4M 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.