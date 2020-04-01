Devin Nunes Says Decision to Cancel School in California Was ‘Overkill’ Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Mr. Nunes, a Republican representative from California, urged the country to start getting people back to work in one to two weeks despite the coronavirus outbreak. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this mohd meer fraz ahmed Devin Nunes Says Decision to Cancel School in California Was ‘Overkill’ https://t.co/jsTI5xhz6N https://t.co/r45f6J2y4f 4 minutes ago SOCIALMEDIANEWSWORLDTRENDS RT @TheCyanPost: Devin Nunes Says Decision to Cancel School in California Was ‘Overkill’ https://t.co/IcBc93JD8c https://t.co/QQorlb4y06 5 minutes ago TheCyanPost Devin Nunes Says Decision to Cancel School in California Was ‘Overkill’ https://t.co/IcBc93JD8c https://t.co/QQorlb4y06 31 minutes ago FXNews24.co.uk Devin Nunes Says Decision to Cancel School in California Was ‘Overkill’ https://t.co/tSGNXOxFQr https://t.co/0owHCN5xNJ 1 hour ago Sintia Sheeler New post: "Devin Nunes Says Decision to Cancel School in California Was ‘Overkill’" https://t.co/V8jhfgBzyR 1 hour ago Stat Butler NY Times: Devin Nunes Says Decision to Cancel School in California Was ‘Overkill’ https://t.co/t6Tq4mBP4M 2 hours ago