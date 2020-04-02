Global  

Pentagon looking to provide up to 100,000 body bags for civilians in virus outbreak

Pentagon looking to provide up to 100,000 body bags for civilians in virus outbreak

Reuters Thursday, 2 April 2020 ()
The Pentagon is looking to provide up to 100,000 body bags for use by civilian authorities as the coronavirus outbreak worsens in the United States with a high death toll expected in coming weeks.
