California engineer derails train over suspicion about coronavirus aid ship USNS Mercy, feds say

FOXNews.com Thursday, 2 April 2020 ()
A train engineer intentionally drove a locomotive full speed ahead off the end of rail tracks near the USNS Mercy, which was docked at the port after transporting necessary supplies for coronavirus efforts to California hospitals. 
News video: Engineer Arrested For Derailing Train Near USNS Mercy, Claimed Hospital Ship Part Of 'Government Takeover'

Engineer Arrested For Derailing Train Near USNS Mercy, Claimed Hospital Ship Part Of 'Government Takeover' 02:05

 A train engineer at the Port of Los Angeles was arrested Wednesday for allegedly derailing a locomotive at full speed near the USNS Mercy hospital ship being used to ease the burden on regional hospital systems during the coronavirus pandemic.

Port of LA Engineer Intentionally Derailed Train in Attempted Attack on USNS Mercy, Prosecutors Say [Video]

Port of LA Engineer Intentionally Derailed Train in Attempted Attack on USNS Mercy, Prosecutors Say

An engineer at the Port of Los Angeles is facing federal charges for allegedly charging a train off tracks toward the USNS Mercy, federal prosecutors said Wednesday.

Credit: KTLA     Duration: 00:36Published
Engineer Arrested For Derailing Train Near USNS Mercy, Claimed Ship Part Of 'Government Takeover' [Video]

Engineer Arrested For Derailing Train Near USNS Mercy, Claimed Ship Part Of 'Government Takeover'

The complaint filed in Los Angeles federal court states Eduardo Moreno admitted to authorities in two separate interviews that he intentionally derailed and crashed the train.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 01:52Published

California engineer ran train 'off the end of rail tracks' in attempted attack on USNS Mercy in Los Angeles, DOJ says

A California man faces federal charges after officials say he ran a train "at full speed off the end of rail tracks" near the U.S. Naval Ship Mercy.  
USATODAY.com

US navy hospital ship reaches virus-struck Los Angeles

Los Angeles (AFP) March 27, 2020 A giant US naval hospital ship arrived in Los Angeles Friday, where it will be used to ease the strain on the city's...
Terra Daily Also reported by •Seattle Times

Tweets about this

ProTraderAlan

ProTrader Alan California engineer derails train over suspicion about coronavirus aid ship USNS Mercy, feds say https://t.co/fVsZBzr5OK 1 minute ago

carlenekxo

Car RT @CBCWorldNews: U.S. engineer, suspicious of naval ship used in COVID-19 fight, derails train: police https://t.co/zS2bWjGccw https://t.c… 11 minutes ago

JenFrYrEyesOnly

JMA RT @MSN: Engineer derails train in attempted attack on hospital ship https://t.co/KI30i7Whxu 16 minutes ago

CBCWorldNews

CBC World News U.S. engineer, suspicious of naval ship used in COVID-19 fight, derails train: police https://t.co/zS2bWjGccw https://t.co/VEWlBPCr3D 17 minutes ago

MSN

MSN Engineer derails train in attempted attack on hospital ship https://t.co/KI30i7Whxu 18 minutes ago

VicRantala

V Rantala 🗽 Conservative RT @VicRantala: California engineer derails train over suspicion about coronavirus aid ship USNS Mercy, feds say https://t.co/9uxKBWzFan #F… 18 minutes ago

davycrockettli1

David Bender California engineer derails train over suspicion about coronavirus aid ship USNS Mercy, feds say https://t.co/kmx8fKwe5F #FoxNews 19 minutes ago

BillBoatman3

Bill Boatman RT @pushforward40: California engineer derails train over suspicion about coronavirus aid ship USNS Mercy, feds say https://t.co/aK6Un4rlV9 19 minutes ago

