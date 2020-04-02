Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Fort Lauderdale Coronavirus: Holland America’s Zaandam, Rotterdam Off Coast Of South Florida, Still No Docking Plan

Fort Lauderdale Coronavirus: Holland America’s Zaandam, Rotterdam Off Coast Of South Florida, Still No Docking Plan

cbs4.com Thursday, 2 April 2020 ()
The Holland America cruise ships Zaandam and Rotterdam are off the coast of South Florida but there is still no word if they will be allowed to dock at Port Everglades.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published < > Embed
News video: Two Holland America Cruise Ships Off Coast Of South Florida

Two Holland America Cruise Ships Off Coast Of South Florida 03:03

 Jessica Vallejo reports they still haven't been given permission to dock.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Luv_Miami

Luv Miami Fort Lauderdale Coronavirus: Holland America's Zaandam, Rotterdam Off Coast Of South Florida, Still No Docking Plan https://t.co/nmrakChz9c 11 minutes ago

CBSMiami

CBS4 Miami Holland America's Zaandam, with sick passengers onboard, and Rotterdam are off the coast of South Florida. Still no… https://t.co/C4u53xIMCJ 37 minutes ago

JosephineParkes

Josephine Parkes RT @SimonCalder: Zaandam: now 20 miles east of Fort Lauderdale with a presidential decree to dock. British passengers who are well will be… 55 minutes ago

SimonCalder

Simon Calder Zaandam: now 20 miles east of Fort Lauderdale with a presidential decree to dock. British passengers who are well w… https://t.co/DB6uKk5yuY 3 hours ago

aviationzorro

AviationZorro.com RT @SimonCalder: Zaandam: off western Cuba making for Fort Lauderdale. Passengers have been at sea for 17 days on a ship with a serious cor… 4 hours ago

ubbenmd

Matthew Ubben Fort Lauderdale Coronavirus: No Decision Yet If Holland America Ships Can Dock https://t.co/wC7Xpv2qM6 13 hours ago

geo_grid

COVID-19 Pandemic Holland America Line's cruise ship that was stranded near Panama is set to dock in Broward County near Fort Lauderd… https://t.co/Z7QHAmRW2C 17 hours ago

_joiselin

jo ∞ RT @WPLGLocal10: CORONAVIRUS CRISIS: Passengers on board two Holland America cruise ships near Fort Lauderdale who spoke to Local 10 News W… 19 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.