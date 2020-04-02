The Holland America cruise ships Zaandam and Rotterdam are off the coast of South Florida but there is still no word if they will be allowed to dock at Port Everglades.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Luv Miami Fort Lauderdale Coronavirus: Holland America's Zaandam, Rotterdam Off Coast Of South Florida, Still No Docking Plan https://t.co/nmrakChz9c 11 minutes ago CBS4 Miami Holland America's Zaandam, with sick passengers onboard, and Rotterdam are off the coast of South Florida. Still no… https://t.co/C4u53xIMCJ 37 minutes ago Josephine Parkes RT @SimonCalder: Zaandam: now 20 miles east of Fort Lauderdale with a presidential decree to dock. British passengers who are well will be… 55 minutes ago Simon Calder Zaandam: now 20 miles east of Fort Lauderdale with a presidential decree to dock. British passengers who are well w… https://t.co/DB6uKk5yuY 3 hours ago AviationZorro.com RT @SimonCalder: Zaandam: off western Cuba making for Fort Lauderdale. Passengers have been at sea for 17 days on a ship with a serious cor… 4 hours ago Matthew Ubben Fort Lauderdale Coronavirus: No Decision Yet If Holland America Ships Can Dock https://t.co/wC7Xpv2qM6 13 hours ago COVID-19 Pandemic Holland America Line's cruise ship that was stranded near Panama is set to dock in Broward County near Fort Lauderd… https://t.co/Z7QHAmRW2C 17 hours ago jo ∞ RT @WPLGLocal10: CORONAVIRUS CRISIS: Passengers on board two Holland America cruise ships near Fort Lauderdale who spoke to Local 10 News W… 19 hours ago