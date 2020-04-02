Global  

Head of Colorado’s health department tests negative for coronavirus — but says it’s possible she had COVID-19

Denver Post Thursday, 2 April 2020 ()
Jill Hunsaker Ryan, the head of the Department of Public Health and Environment, said Wednesday that she tested negative for the new coronavirus after experiencing symptoms, including shortness of breath, dry cough and a sore throat.
