Feds: Man intentionally derailed train near hospital ship

CBS News Thursday, 2 April 2020 ()
A train engineer intentionally drove a speeding locomotive off a track at the Port of Los Angeles because he was suspicious about the presence of a Navy hospital ship docked there to help during the coronovirus crisis, federal prosecutors said Wednesday. KCBS reports Eduardo Moreno, 44, was charged with one federal count of train wrecking, which carries a potential sentence of up to 20 years in federal prison.
