A train engineer intentionally drove a speeding locomotive off a track at the Port of Los Angeles because he was suspicious about the presence of a Navy hospital ship docked there to help during the coronovirus crisis, federal prosecutors said Wednesday. KCBS reports Eduardo Moreno, 44, was charged with one federal count of train wrecking, which carries a potential sentence of up to 20 years in federal prison.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Dave Thiede Feds: Man Intentionally Derailed Train near Hospital Ship Mercy in Los Angeles | https://t.co/d5d2d0TXGK https://t.co/dhwL6dxdHa 2 seconds ago David Bailey RT @ScottMStedman: A locomotive engineer purposefully crashed his cargo train near the USNS Mercy ship in LA because he thought it was part… 54 seconds ago MsChievious RT @starsandstripes: A train engineer intentionally drove a speeding locomotive off a track at the Port of Los Angeles because he was suspi… 1 minute ago Daisame Feds: Man intentionally derailed train near hospital ship https://t.co/EzFlD0ktP8 via @YouTube 2 minutes ago Red Tsunami®™ Man brainwashed by MSM purposely derailed train because of how the government is "handling" the COVID-19 virus. M… https://t.co/79TFt3W5zY 3 minutes ago LuciferYahawashi LordEaEnki®™ @CBS @NBC ( @Google Big Tech CARTEL of HACKER'S) @CNN #BREAKINGQYAHNEWS mainstream @AbcNews @MSNBC: Feds: Man inte… https://t.co/cGNs2MpyBK 4 minutes ago Debra Shaffer RT @SoquelCreek: WTAF! Just when you thought things couldn't get crazier, the Universe goes and proves you wrong. FEDS: Man Intentionally… 4 minutes ago Denise Stark Feds: Man intentionally derailed train near hospital ship https://t.co/fIiqg9f4d5 via @YouTube 4 minutes ago