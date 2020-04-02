Global  

Coronavirus Updates: Weekly Jobless Claims Soar To 6.6 Million In U.S., 366,000 In New York State

Gothamist Thursday, 2 April 2020 ()
Coronavirus Updates: Weekly Jobless Claims Soar To 6.6 Million In U.S., 366,000 In New York StateIn New York, 366,000 people filed new unemployment claims, compared to an average of 15,845 in 2019. [ more › ]
News video: New York City Landmarks Are Unrecognizable as Tourists and Residents Remain at Home

New York City Landmarks Are Unrecognizable as Tourists and Residents Remain at Home 00:55

 The city that never sleeps is taking a rest as its 8.6 million residents shelter in place due to the coronavirus. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.

