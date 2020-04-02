Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > 1.2 Million N95 Masks Are Flown To America On Bob Kraft’s New England Patriots Plane

1.2 Million N95 Masks Are Flown To America On Bob Kraft’s New England Patriots Plane

Daily Caller Thursday, 2 April 2020 ()
It's a great move
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Published < > Embed
News video: Patriots Plane Bringing 1.2 Million N95 Masks From China To Massachusetts

Patriots Plane Bringing 1.2 Million N95 Masks From China To Massachusetts 00:52

 WBZ TV's Breana Pitts reports.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

DianaLaneHR

Diana Lane RT @universalhub: Charlie Baker and Robert Kraft arrange for 1 million N95 masks - being flown here from China on the Patriots plane https:… 6 minutes ago

michael_fohey

Michael D. RT @brcdale: Look at this news article from The Daily Caller: 1.2 Million N95 Masks Are Flown To America On Bob Kraft’s New England Patriot… 15 minutes ago

brcdale

BRCD#MAGA Look at this news article from The Daily Caller: 1.2 Million N95 Masks Are Flown To America On Bob Kraft’s New Engl… https://t.co/iLLhnnUfM0 19 minutes ago

Stephic123

Steph RT @Priscillas_View: New England Patriots plane has flown to China and is bringing more than a million masks to the United States. Thank… 46 minutes ago

ryanelijah

Ryan Elijah Over 1 million N95 masks are being flown from China on New England Patriots plane. https://t.co/YfYq9nvPqL 1 hour ago

Nusfeedcom

Nusfeed.com ⭐ 1.2 Million N95 Masks Are Flown To America On Bob Kraft’s New England Patriots Plane https://t.co/r3tQiduNPH https://t.co/mRvrcspUa5 1 hour ago

ABMNasir

ABM Nasir Remarkable combination of leadership, political acumen, and private-public partnership got $1.2 N95 masks flown fro… https://t.co/AArtm59a0p 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.