Lost to coronavirus: Jazz great Ellis Marsalis Jr. dead at 85

Denver Post Thursday, 2 April 2020 ()
Ellis Marsalis Jr., the jazz pianist, teacher and patriarch of a New Orleans musical clan, died late Wednesday after battling pneumonia brought on by the new coronavirus, leaving six sons and a deep legacy. He was 85.
News video: Jazz Pianist Ellis Marsalis Dies From Coronavirus Complications

Jazz Pianist Ellis Marsalis Dies From Coronavirus Complications 00:28

 Ellis Marsalis, the jazz pianist and patriarch of a musical family, has died.

