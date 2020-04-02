Ellis Marsalis Jr., the jazz pianist, teacher and patriarch of a New Orleans musical clan, died late Wednesday after battling pneumonia brought on by the new coronavirus, leaving six sons and a deep legacy. He was 85.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Vigaroo Denver Lost to coronavirus: Jazz great Ellis Marsalis Jr. dead at 85 #Rockies #Business #CO #Hiring https://t.co/5uxPUSvLxp 42 minutes ago mdhh 🆘 RT @lisaguestGTM: We lost Jazz great Ellis Marsalis Jr. to the coronavirus. I'll be playing him all day today and grieving this overwhelmin… 1 hour ago Lisa Guest We lost Jazz great Ellis Marsalis Jr. to the coronavirus. I'll be playing him all day today and grieving this overw… https://t.co/YsIdX3popW 1 hour ago Decades Best™ We recently lost some great musicians to the Coronavirus including: Adam Schlesinger, (Fountains of Wayne); Ellis M… https://t.co/72m5xsEVL9 2 hours ago twitbituaries Lost to coronavirus: Jazz great Ellis Marsalis Jr. dead at 85 - https://t.co/vav3a8xEio (Denver Post) 2 hours ago Jeanie T. RT @RaymondArroyo: The loss of Ellis Marsalis is devastating. To have possibly lost him to the coronavirus is infuriating. He was a jazz… 2 hours ago News Aggregated Lost to coronavirus: Jazz great Ellis Marsalis Jr. dead at 85 https://t.co/4vsXaGQBm8 2 hours ago Catherine Arnst Damn, damn, damn. If you ever saw him play live, you were blessed. Too many great musicians lost. Bucky Pizzarelli,… https://t.co/ISvzY7IOiE 3 hours ago