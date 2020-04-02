Global  

Passengers to be allowed off sick Zaandam, Rotterdam ships in Florida

Seattle Times Thursday, 2 April 2020 ()
Carnival Corp. and a group of federal, state and local authorities in Florida have found common ground on a plan to allow passengers off a coronavirus-struck ship that has been stranded for weeks, according to a local official. “Unified Command conferenced last night and reached cond. approval of Carnival’s plan, subject to approval between Broward […]
 Holland America Line announced Sunday night it has received permission to travel through the Panama Canal so two of its ships, one with sick passengers and crew, one with healthy people onboard, can head toward Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale.

