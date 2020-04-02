Minnesota Trooper Stops Doctor for Overspeeding, Gives Face Masks Instead of Ticket

Thursday, 2 April 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

A Minnesota state trooper pulled over a doctor but only to give him medical masks, turning a speeding ticket into a special act of kindness. A Minnesota state trooper pulled over a doctor but only to give him medical masks, turning a speeding ticket into a special act of kindness. 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

2 days ago < > Embed Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Published Police officer gives doctor medical masks instead of speeding ticket 01:08 A Minnesota state trooper moved a doctor to tears when he sent her off with medical masks instead of a speeding ticket. Dr. Sarosh Ashraf Janjua, a cardiologist helping with coronavirus relief efforts in Minnesota, . was driving to the hospital on March 21 when she was pulled over for speeding. Upon...