A Minnesota state trooper moved a doctor to tears when he sent her off with medical masks instead of a speeding ticket. Dr. Sarosh Ashraf Janjua, a cardiologist helping with coronavirus relief efforts in Minnesota, . was driving to the hospital on March 21 when she was pulled over for speeding. Upon...
You Might Like
Tweets about this
HNGN Minnesota Trooper Stops Doctor for Overspeeding, Gives Face Masks Instead of Ticket https://t.co/aG04kPS00V https://t.co/hjJH4jg3rK 4 hours ago
Mark Wynns Trooper stops a doctor for speeding- gives her a warning and the five N95 masks he had been given for his own prote… https://t.co/iWBaJYOW64 4 days ago