Florida Coronavirus: Gov. Ron DeSantis Pushes Back Over Beach Closure Lawsuit

cbs4.com Thursday, 2 April 2020 ()
Pointing to his “discretionary” powers in dealing with emergencies, Gov. Ron DeSantis is asking a circuit judge to toss out a lawsuit aimed at forcing statewide beach closures because of the novel coronavirus.
Gov. DeSantis issues 'safer-at-home' order directing residents to 'limit movements' to essential activities

Gov. DeSantis issues 'safer-at-home' order directing residents to 'limit movements' to essential activities

 Gov. Ron DeSantis has announced he will sign an executive "safer-at-home" order directing residents to "limit movements and personal interactions outside the home" to essential services or activities. Story: https://wfts.tv/2Jyl25X

