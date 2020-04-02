What does shelter-in-place mean?

David Clark 🇺🇸 RT @candicebroce: How does @GovKemp statewide shelter in place order work? Read this handout > https://t.co/TU3sFCtP8i. It says what busine… 1 minute ago

Russ Spencer RT @ChristineOnTV: NOW: Governor’s shelter in place order signed. What if someone violates it? What does this mean for church/funerals? Can… 24 minutes ago

Omar Marquez RT @Byrnes21: Always finding things to complain about..what more you you want her to do? Non-essential businesses are closed, schools are c… 24 minutes ago

Swamp Virus @tweettruth2me what does lock down do? 1 it keeps Trump from having his rallies. Msm cuts away when he talks also..… https://t.co/0e0fi06SEq 33 minutes ago

Camie Boggess @DavidCouchAR @ArkansasBlog @filmdale2017 @JooBilly @johnbrummett If everyone in this State does what we have been… https://t.co/SxohnpZgDQ 48 minutes ago

Christine Sperow FOX 5 NOW: Governor’s shelter in place order signed. What if someone violates it? What does this mean for church/funerals… https://t.co/thN5sc9MNH 48 minutes ago

Alex Byrnes Always finding things to complain about..what more you you want her to do? Non-essential businesses are closed, sch… https://t.co/5sKqL2Lv7w 1 hour ago