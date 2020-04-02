Global  

Florida Debates Whether to Take Zaandam Cruise Ship Passengers

NYTimes.com Thursday, 2 April 2020 ()
The Zaandam cruise ship is approaching Fort Lauderdale, hoping to dock. But local officials are reluctant to take the ship’s sickened passengers into their crowded hospitals.
