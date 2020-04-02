Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Coronavirus: Ballet Fever Dreams On Display As Cuomo Brothers Joke Around In COVID-19 Briefing

Coronavirus: Ballet Fever Dreams On Display As Cuomo Brothers Joke Around In COVID-19 Briefing

CBS 2 Thursday, 2 April 2020 ()
Gov. Andrew Cuomo's daily coronavirus briefing turned into The Cuomo Brothers show Thursday when his younger brother, journalist Chris Cuomo, joined through a video chat from his home while under quarantine due to COVID-19.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus Update: Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Journalist Chris Cuomo Share Some Brotherly Love In Daily Briefing

Coronavirus Update: Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Journalist Chris Cuomo Share Some Brotherly Love In Daily Briefing 14:14

 Gov. Andrew Cuomo's daily coronavirus briefing turned into The Cuomo Brothers show Thursday when he opened a video chat to his brother, CNN journalist Chris Cuomo, who is currently home under quarantine with COVID-19.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

DeannaFryTV

Deanna Fry RT @CBSNewYork: WELCOME TO THE CUOMO BROTHERS SHOW: @NYGovCuomo + @ChrisCuomo + #COVID-19 = Ballet fever dreams, bad haircut insults and mo… 15 minutes ago

CBSNewYork

CBS New York WELCOME TO THE CUOMO BROTHERS SHOW: @NYGovCuomo + @ChrisCuomo + #COVID-19 = Ballet fever dreams, bad haircut insult… https://t.co/slvyefjjEb 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.