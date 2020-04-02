Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > ‘Beating Me Like A Pinata’: Chris Cuomo Says Chills From Coronavirus Fever Left Him With A Chipped Tooth

‘Beating Me Like A Pinata’: Chris Cuomo Says Chills From Coronavirus Fever Left Him With A Chipped Tooth

Daily Caller Thursday, 2 April 2020 ()
'It was freaky what I lived through last night'
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

j_wills8

Jessica RT @latimesent: Chris Cuomo details 'freaky' night with coronavirus: 'like somebody was beating me like a piñata' https://t.co/x6TRo4u9ES 1 minute ago

sdut

San Diego Union-Tribune Chris Cuomo details 'freaky' night with coronavirus: 'Like somebody was beating me like a piñata'… https://t.co/3UMEy72D9h 11 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.