Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Brothers Andrew and Chris Cuomo bond in coronavirus live-stream

Brothers Andrew and Chris Cuomo bond in coronavirus live-stream

CBS News Thursday, 2 April 2020 ()
"I love you, everybody loves you, this is going to be fine," the governor told his little brother.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus Update: Gov. Andrew Cuomo Discusses Brother's Diagnosis

Coronavirus Update: Gov. Andrew Cuomo Discusses Brother's Diagnosis 00:49

 Gov. Andrew Cuom's brother and CNN anchor, Chris Cuomo, is also working from home after contracting the coronavirus.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

HodaAndJenna

TODAY with Hoda & Jenna The Cuomo brothers' banter is the comedic relief we all need right now https://t.co/JTqH9MEC9V 47 seconds ago

PeggyBrava

@PeggyBrava™ #Resist Andrew and Chris Cuomo are America's Brothers. Wonderful human beings. And Funny!! #NYMayorInATutu https://t.co/is4zJJqcfS 4 minutes ago

jaysunsilver

Jason Silverstein Brothers Andrew and Chris Cuomo live-stream together during New York governor's coronavirus briefing https://t.co/pXburZttdC 5 minutes ago

CyrilDeLaPerri2

Cyril DeLaPerriere RT @maydaymindy1: The Cuomo Brothers Governor Andrew Cuomo and his brother Chris Cuomo made me laugh and cry at the same time with their si… 9 minutes ago

faihantrakool

Fai RT @IfYouDontKnowN4: Here is a little compilation of the lovely brothers Chris and Andrew Cuomo. #CNN #AndrewCuomo #ChrisCuomo #andrewcuomo… 20 minutes ago

DeannaFryTV

Deanna Fry RT @CBSNewYork: WELCOME TO THE CUOMO BROTHERS SHOW: @NYGovCuomo + @ChrisCuomo + #COVID-19 = Ballet fever dreams, bad haircut insults and mo… 24 minutes ago

wible1

William Bruce Faint RT @RepTomColeman: The Cuomo brothers, CNN's Chris and NY Governor Andrew, are bringing Americans together when no other elected official o… 25 minutes ago

JeanPodrasky

Jean Podrasky 🗽 RT @t_shults89: Whether you like CNN or not, the banter between the Cuomo brothers (Chris being on CNN and Andrew being NY's Governor) is… 29 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.