Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Georgia man accused of triple homicide, kidnapping surrenders after 6 hour standoff

Georgia man accused of triple homicide, kidnapping surrenders after 6 hour standoff

USATODAY.com Thursday, 2 April 2020 ()
A 29-year-old Georgia man was arrested in Florida Wednesday after allegedly killing three people and kidnapping his 2-year-old son.
 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

BrianLR19728

Brian RT @jilevin: Georgia man accused of triple homicide, kidnapping surrenders after 6 hour standoff https://t.co/tJkI0pZpbC https://t.co/duxVl… 19 minutes ago

katcop13

Kathleen A. Ryan Georgia man accused of triple #homicide , #kidnapping surrenders after 6 hour standoff https://t.co/lhElI9rRpq via @USATODAY 26 minutes ago

jilevin

Jeffrey Levin Georgia man accused of triple homicide, kidnapping surrenders after 6 hour standoff https://t.co/tJkI0pZpbC https://t.co/duxVlmK4hN 42 minutes ago

SGTheBestNest

SnelsonGoldenMS RT @WSAV: LIVE: Amber Alert child safe, active scene with triple homicide suspect in Tampa https://t.co/CbJazk9GHq 1 day ago

WSAV

WSAV News 3 LIVE: Amber Alert child safe, active scene with triple homicide suspect in Tampa https://t.co/CbJazk9GHq 1 day ago

prsark91

Peace River K9 Search & Rescue Association, Inc. RT @abc27: AMBER ALERT - PLEASE SHARE: FDLE just issued an AMBER Alert for 2-year-old King Crockett. They say he was last seen in Gainesvil… 1 day ago

abc27

ABC 27 AMBER ALERT - PLEASE SHARE: FDLE just issued an AMBER Alert for 2-year-old King Crockett. They say he was last seen… https://t.co/YaPD3O9Ink 1 day ago

abbybradshawtv

Abby Bradshaw #MANHUNT: Georgia authorities searching for triple homicide suspect accused of taking 2-year-old King Kane Crockett. https://t.co/WowX10fkyi 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.