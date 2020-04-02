NY Doctor: We are sheep going to slaughter

Global  

USATODAY.com Thursday, 2 April 2020 ()
Nurses and doctors at Montefiore Medical Center in New York City are protesting the lack of personal protective equipment. One doctor described the situation as: "We are sheep going to slaughter." (April 2)
 
