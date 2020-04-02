Global  

Cuomo: New York has six-day supply of ventilators

USATODAY.com Thursday, 2 April 2020 ()
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo warned that the state will run out of ventilators in six days if usage by patients positive with the new coronavirus continues at the current rate. (April 2)
 
 New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday warned that no one is immune from getting the coronavirus, including young people, those in rural areas of the country - and his own brother, Chris, a CNN anchor who revealed one day earlier he tested positive for the virus. Lisa Bernhard has more.

