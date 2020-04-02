Global  

Florida Coronavirus Update: Dozens Of FHP Employees Self-Isolating Due To Exposure

cbs4.com Thursday, 2 April 2020 ()
More than 40 Florida Highway Patrol employees are self-isolating because of exposure to the novel coronavirus, including three state troopers who tested positive for COVID-19, a spokesman confirmed to The News Service of Florida on Thursday.
