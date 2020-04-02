Global  

USS Theodore Roosevelt commanding officer relieved of duty, acting Navy secretary announces

FOXNews.com Thursday, 2 April 2020 ()
Acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly announced Thursday that the commanding officer of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt, now docked in Guam, was relieved "at my direction."
News video: Local Sailors Exposed To Coronavirus

Local Sailors Exposed To Coronavirus 02:31

 Thousands of sailors aboard Navy aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt, including at least one from Sacramento, have been exposed to COVID-19.

