Gretchen Whitmer Trolls Trump With ‘That Woman From Michigan’ Shirt

Daily Caller Thursday, 2 April 2020 ()
Democratic Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer took a jab at President Donald Trump during a Wednesday appearance on Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show.” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, in a ‘that woman from Michigan’ shirt, on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah last night https://t.co/6yIOSoV5ZP pic.twitter.com/VcUdudSWdt — Jonathan Oosting (@jonathanoosting) April 2, 2020 Trump had criticized Whitmer last […]
Credit: WXYZ Detroit
News video: Gov. Whitmer shuts down Michigan schools for rest of academic year

Gov. Whitmer shuts down Michigan schools for rest of academic year 05:12

 Gov. Whitmer shuts down Michigan schools for rest of academic year

