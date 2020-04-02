Global  

Judge lets rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine go home, citing COVID-19

Seattle Times Thursday, 2 April 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine was ordered immediately freed from a Manhattan federal lockup four months early Thursday by a judge who cited his asthma and the greater danger he would face behind bars during the coronavirus outbreak. U.S. District Judge Paul A. Engelmayer made the ruling a day after telling lawyers on […]
