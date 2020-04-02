Global  

Coronavirus: US Navy removes Captain Brett Crozier who raised alarm

BBC News Thursday, 2 April 2020 ()
Capt Brett Crozier had pleaded for quarantine to prevent deaths aboard a US aircraft carrier.
News video: Despite Pleas For Help From Coronavirus Outbreak, Pentagon Won't Evacuate US Aircraft Carrier

Despite Pleas For Help From Coronavirus Outbreak, Pentagon Won't Evacuate US Aircraft Carrier 00:46

 A US aircraft carrier is reeling from an outbreak of the novel coronavirus COVID-19. However, Defense Secretary Mark Esper said on Tuesday it was not time to evacuate the vessel. According to Reuters, Esper added that he had not read in detail a letter from the commander of the ship pleading for...

