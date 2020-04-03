More than 1 million people have been infected and at least 51,000 have died in more than 170 countries. In the United States, The C.D.C. is expected to advise all Americans to wear cloth masks in public.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Pat Donnelly RT @NPR: A Seattle-area nursing home linked to at least 37 COVID-19 deaths is facing more than $600,000 in fines and the may lose federal f… 2 minutes ago KColburn RT @CBSNews: Biden says his campaign is working to set up a call with President Trump about coronavirus, and he is happy to offer advice "… 2 minutes ago Martin Sirakov "Coronavirus Live Updates: More Than 1 Million Cases Worldwide" by Unknown Author via NYT New York Times https://t.co/rX9uW0KFhP 3 minutes ago National Herald 14 more positive cases in Rajasthan, 154 total cases. #COVID19 #Coronavirus #Coronavirusoutbreak https://t.co/lsxTvBhPr2 3 minutes ago Angela Moore RT @NPR: President Trump once again falsely claimed on Thursday that the U.S. has done more coronavirus testing on a per-capita basis than… 4 minutes ago Mahmoud "Coronavirus Live Updates: More Than 1 Million Cases Worldwide" by Unknown Author via NYT New York Times https://t.co/RTDmxrxzii 5 minutes ago Sherry Dean 🌊 RT @ABCWorldNews: The coronavirus pandemic has killed more than 50,000 people worldwide; at least 5,316 in the U.S. have died. https://t.co… 5 minutes ago Mohamed Thasleem RT @AJENews: LIVE: President Vladimir Putin makes televised address to Russians as number of #coronavirus cases in the country jump to more… 9 minutes ago