Coronavirus Live Updates: More Than 1 Million Cases Worldwide

NYTimes.com Friday, 3 April 2020 ()
More than 1 million people have been infected and at least 51,000 have died in more than 170 countries. In the United States, The C.D.C. is expected to advise all Americans to wear cloth masks in public.
News video: Coronavirus: Arvind Kejriwal calls Delhi mosque event an irresponsible act, 441 show symptoms

Coronavirus: Arvind Kejriwal calls Delhi mosque event an irresponsible act, 441 show symptoms 02:30

 CALLING IT IRRESPONSIBLE, DELHI CM ARVIND KEJRIWAL TODAY SAID THAT 441 PEOPLE FROM THE MOSQUE IN DELHI WHERE A RELIGIOUS GATHERING EARLIER THIS MONTH HAS CAUSED A HUGE CORONAVIRUS SCARE HAVE SHOWN COVID-19 SYMPTOMS. 72 MORE PERSONS HAVE TESTED POSITIVE FOR #COVID19 IN MAHARASHTRA, TAKING THE TOTAL...

