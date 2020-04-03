Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Malibu paddleboarder arrested for violating stay-at-home order

Malibu paddleboarder arrested for violating stay-at-home order

FOXNews.com Friday, 3 April 2020 ()
A Southern California paddleboarder was arrested Thursday for violating the statewide “Safer at Home” coronavirus order, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department confirmed. 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

LA Officials Issue Stronger 'Safer-at-Home' Orders as Beaches, Parks Drew Large Crowds Over the Weekend [Video]

LA Officials Issue Stronger 'Safer-at-Home' Orders as Beaches, Parks Drew Large Crowds Over the Weekend

After a "safer-at-home" order appeared to go unheeded on Southern California's coast over the weekend, county officials on Monday shut down the parking lots of local beaches to discourage large crowds..

Credit: KTLA     Duration: 01:56Published
'A Complete Zoo': Santa Monica Closes Beach Parking Lots, Malibu Issues Reminder to Deter Crowds [Video]

'A Complete Zoo': Santa Monica Closes Beach Parking Lots, Malibu Issues Reminder to Deter Crowds

Crowds who have flocked to beaches and hiking trails during the first weekend of a countywide "safer-at-home" order in Los Angeles County forced Santa Monica and Malibu officials to take further..

Credit: KTLA     Duration: 02:05Published

Tweets about this

JamesMeroney

AmericanAnswers.org (Facebook james.meroney.9) Stupid & extreme! He's nowhere near anyone else. Malibu paddleboarder arrested for violating stay-at-home order… https://t.co/c9o7izSlU1 32 minutes ago

JoeFreedomLove

❌Joe FreedomLover❌🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 Malibu paddleboarder arrested for violating stay-at-home order https://t.co/XfshGZlWtu 36 minutes ago

24RussellH

Russell H Anybody but me wondering why there were lifeguards on the beach when everybody had been issued the stay-at-home ord… https://t.co/KrN6AAm2LR 1 hour ago

LederHals

Leder Hals Malibu paddleboarder arrested for violating stay-at-home order https://t.co/hnNQeutUmO 1 hour ago

clayton_dean11

Clayton Dean RT @RealTSFD: A Paddleboarder in Malibu California was just arrested for violating social distancing rules. I’m confused... paddle boardi… 1 hour ago

john4freedom76a

John4Freedom76 Malibu paddleboarder arrested for violating stay-at-home order https://t.co/ar20ITdamk I don’t feel sorry for him… https://t.co/zKS4Trdaqz 1 hour ago

BikinInMaine

M.E. McRider For those that don't believe this is turning into a police state, this was a lonesome paddle boarder out on the wat… https://t.co/CAsKHLNC6D 1 hour ago

AlertsFoxNews

Fox News Alerts Malibu paddleboarder arrested for violating stay-at-home order https://t.co/ZA8MxW8m11 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.