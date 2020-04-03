Jeff Bezos to donate $100 million to U.S. food banks during COVID-19 outbreak

Friday, 3 April 2020 ( 16 minutes ago )

SEATTLE (KOMO) – Amazon's founder and CEO Jeff Bezos said Thursday he will donate $100 million to food banks across the United States while the country grapples with a virus that has taken its toll on the community. Bezos said his donation will go to help Feeding America, the largest non-profit in the country focusing on food security.


