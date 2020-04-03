Mario Salerno, who has 18 apartment buildings, said he did not want renters to stress about their payment during the coronavirus pandemic.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Maureen Moore RT @LibsInAmerica: This Brooklyn Landlord Just Canceled Rent for Hundreds of Tenants Mario Salerno, who has 18 apartment buildings, said h… 2 seconds ago Pamela Bourrell This Brooklyn Landlord Just Canceled Rent for Hundreds of Tenants https://t.co/bCyU7Dihqc @realDonaldTrump @Mike__Pence @ChicagoTribune 10 seconds ago James Neville RT @LuvMacyIsabella: This Brooklyn Landlord Just Canceled Rent for Hundreds of Tenants Mario Salerno, who has 18 apartment buildings, said… 18 seconds ago BOBBY G. RT @BKNYbus_tours: This Brooklyn Landlord Just Canceled Rent for Hundreds of Tenants https://t.co/PBsqhEATQn 28 seconds ago ToddHellsKitch This Brooklyn Landlord Just Canceled Rent for Hundreds of Tenants https://t.co/86wFz1N1lB 31 seconds ago Marie Jeselink This Brooklyn Landlord Just Canceled Rent for Hundreds of Tenants https://t.co/0ePMPjMWtZ 39 seconds ago Francisca Herrera RT @KannoYoungs: This Brooklyn Landlord Just Canceled Rent for Hundreds of Tenants https://t.co/SRlXIRY1e7 41 seconds ago MSN This Brooklyn Landlord Just Canceled Rent for Hundreds of Tenants https://t.co/azYBDguEvT 58 seconds ago