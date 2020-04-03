Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Tips To Protect Your Vehicle While It Sits Unused During Coronavirus Stay-At-Home Order

Tips To Protect Your Vehicle While It Sits Unused During Coronavirus Stay-At-Home Order

cbs4.com Friday, 3 April 2020 ()
When was the last time you got in your car and actually drove somewhere? Amid the coronavirus pandemic and statewide stay-at-home order, many Floridians’ cars will be parked in the driveway for at least another month and that could lead to problems.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus In Colorado: Denver Orders Appliance Factory To Close

Coronavirus In Colorado: Denver Orders Appliance Factory To Close 00:08

 Officials in Denver have issued an order to vacate for the Appliance Factory located at 1045 Zuni Street. On Thursday night, the doors to the business were chained shut for not complying with the city’s stay-at-home order.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

habs27iz

Jared Isabelle RT @SGItweets: Here are some tips to protect your vehicle from theft and vandalism: https://t.co/gDKSzwyfn0 28 minutes ago

Miami_Eatz

ᗰIᗩᗰI EᗩTᘔ RT @CBSMiami: Florida's stay-at-home order amid in the #coronavirus pandemic means many vehicles could be unused for an extended period of… 38 minutes ago

SGItweets

SGI Here are some tips to protect your vehicle from theft and vandalism: https://t.co/gDKSzwyfn0 https://t.co/zpsBFqP6BF 42 minutes ago

CBSMiami

CBS4 Miami Florida's stay-at-home order amid in the #coronavirus pandemic means many vehicles could be unused for an extended… https://t.co/so4mpDV9rE 49 minutes ago

wnct9

WNCT Many North Carolinians’ cars will be parked in the driveway for about another month during a statewide “stay-at-hom… https://t.co/evxeogUVI6 51 minutes ago

indytribune

Independent Tribune Don't for get your vehicle while you are stuck at home. https://t.co/0o7PVfGo2r 4 hours ago

robertowensjr

Robert Owens Jr Tips to protect your vehicle while it sits unused | https://t.co/U7bj3r1mdw https://t.co/6h3RcO92ba 4 hours ago

wcnc

WCNC Charlotte ⚠️ Don't forget to start your vehicle every couple of days to keep the battery at a full state and prevent deterior… https://t.co/HGnyejxOhU 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.