Face masks transported by Patriots arrives in NYC Friday, 3 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

A truck owned by the New England Patriots delivered a shipment of 300,000 N95 face masks to the Javits Center in New York on Friday to help medical personnel there. (APril 3)

