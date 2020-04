Chicago Bulls eye Nuggets GM Arturas Karnisovas for top executive, according to ESPN Friday, 3 April 2020 ( 6 days ago )

The Chicago Bulls began a formal search for a new top basketball executive on Friday, and one of the primary targets is Nuggets GM Arturas Karnisovas, according to ESPN. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Credit: Teaser Trailer - Published 1 week ago The Last Dance trailer 01:00 Trailer: “The Last Dance” 10-part documentary on Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls - Plot synopsis: THE LAST DANCE takes an in-depth look at the Chicago Bulls' dynasty through the lens of the final championship season in 1997-98. The Bulls allowed an NBA Entertainment crew to follow them... You Might Like

Tweets about this