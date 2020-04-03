Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Coronavirus Update: Small Business Owners Seek Loans From Paycheck Protection Program To Stay Alive

Coronavirus Update: Small Business Owners Seek Loans From Paycheck Protection Program To Stay Alive

CBS 2 Friday, 3 April 2020 ()
Small business owners in New Jersey may not be able to keep their businesses going without a loan from the government.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Published < > Embed
News video: Small Business Owners Have Problems With 'Paycheck Protection Program'

Small Business Owners Have Problems With 'Paycheck Protection Program' 02:38

 A new federal program to help small businesses and their employees started today, but KDKA's Chris Hoffman reports it had a few hiccups.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

LucySullivan888

LucySullivan888 RT @SBAgov: #COVID19 UPDATE: Small businesses can now apply for the #PaycheckProtectionProgram. The program is designed to keep small busin… 12 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.