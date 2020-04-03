Global  

Face masks recommended, Trump says he won't wear

USATODAY.com Friday, 3 April 2020 ()
President Donald Trump says his administration is encouraging many Americans to wear face masks in public, though he stresses that the recommendation is optional and is conceding that he will not be complying with it. (April 3)
 
News video: Trump tells Americans:

Trump tells Americans: "Use a scarf" 01:14

 U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday hailed his task force's mitigation measures to 'slow the spread' coronavirus, but stopped short of calling on Americans to wear face masks pending CDC guidance. Trump told those concerned to "use a scarf." Gavino Garay has more.

