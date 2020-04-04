Global  

‘Stop Eating Bats!’: Lindsey Graham Blasts Wet Markets, Calls On China’s President To ‘Crack Down’

Daily Caller Saturday, 4 April 2020 ()
'Some guy in China started all of this, and it most likely came from a wet market'
T Mills RT @DLoesch: “STOP EATING BATS” - Lindsey Graham 38 seconds ago

Kevin Brauer (he,him,his)🌹 🐝 🍆🏳️‍🌈 🌳 RT @dcexaminer: "Bats carry this stuff, and they literally eat bats. Stop eating bats!" @LindseyGrahamSC demands China shut down wet marke… 58 seconds ago

Sooner🇺🇸MAGA RT @nolanwehby: BS, Lindsey! The Horseshoe Bat was NOT sold in the “wet market”. It was being used as a lab animal in a biohazard level P4… 3 minutes ago

Red Mountain BS, Lindsey! The Horseshoe Bat was NOT sold in the “wet market”. It was being used as a lab animal in a biohazard l… https://t.co/3Hc8HhDyhs 4 minutes ago

ConservativeLibrarian ‘Stop Eating Bats!’: Lindsey Graham Blasts Wet Markets, Calls On China’s President To ‘Crack Down’ https://t.co/CIH5l0Wa0G 5 minutes ago

