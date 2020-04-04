Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > As coronavirus spreads, frontline workers press Inslee for more info on where personal protective equipment is going

As coronavirus spreads, frontline workers press Inslee for more info on where personal protective equipment is going

Seattle Times Saturday, 4 April 2020 ()
Labor groups representing nurses and first responders wan weekly reports on where personal protective gear is going, saying the information could help them get the equipment to people who need it most.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Published < > Embed
News video: Nurse And Sister Provide Healthcare Workers With Protective Equipment

Nurse And Sister Provide Healthcare Workers With Protective Equipment 01:52

 Linda Smales knew she needed to do something when she learned healthcare workers needed equipment, so she took to Facebook, KDKA's Heather Abraham reports.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus: UCI Medical Center Nurses Protest Over Personal Protective Equipment [Video]

Coronavirus: UCI Medical Center Nurses Protest Over Personal Protective Equipment

More than 50 UCI Medical Center nurses aired their frustration Friday afternoon over what they say is a lack of personal protective equipment used to keep them and their patients safe.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 02:12Published
3-D Printing Protective Gear [Video]

3-D Printing Protective Gear

Boise State University engineers are partnering with groups around Treasure Valley to 3-D print face shields for hospital workers.

Credit: Idaho On Your Side     Duration: 01:47Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Norton Healthcare isolates 282 workers exposed to coronavirus

Norton Healthcare Inc. CEO Russ Cox said his organization is completely focused on keeping its employees safe during the coronavirus outbreak. Cox and system...
bizjournals

Equipment call for council workers

Sandwell Council has sent out an urgent call for personal protective equipment (PPE) after councillors met behind closed doors to coordinate its response to the...
Express and Star Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph

Tweets about this

JFREJNYC

Jews for Racial & Economic Justice RT @CaringMajority: Latest attack from the Trump administration: As the #coronavirus spreads, frontline workers will need to choose between… 17 hours ago

CaringMajority

NY Caring Majority 🍎 Latest attack from the Trump administration: As the #coronavirus spreads, frontline workers will need to choose bet… https://t.co/T1tuqWoDzP 17 hours ago

grainnemcmahon

grainnemcmahon UN Women's Anita Bhatia: how Coronavirus impacts women globally https://t.co/CkXJOjebTh 'Globally women make up maj… https://t.co/aYlGp324aU 4 days ago

rbclouston

RBClouston #COVID19 #Coronavirus Italy - 86,498 cases; 9,134 deaths • 14% of the frontline healthcare workers are dead, with 9… https://t.co/Twp6uggoJd 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.