‘We Should Never Let Someone Like That Run This Country’: Tucker Carlson Says Dr. Fauci’s Advice Could Lead To ‘National Suicide’ Saturday, 4 April 2020 ( 12 hours ago )

'Even a doctor should be able to think beyond the models. Our response to coronavirus could turn this into a far poorer country.' 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this StableGenius RT @mog7546: #FOX’s IRRESPONSIBLE PROPAGANDA “We Should Never Let Someone Like That Run This Country’ Tucker Carlson Says Dr. #Fauci’s Ad… 47 seconds ago TL Cox RT @WalshFreedom: Watch this video: Shame on them. Shame on Hannity. Shame on Rush. Shame on Trump. Shame on them all. Their lies got peop… 56 seconds ago southpawusmc 🇺🇸🇺🇸 ‘We Should Never Let Someone Like That Run This Country’: Tucker Carlson Says Dr. Fauci’s Advice Could Lead To ‘Nat… https://t.co/CJAUCny0GK 2 minutes ago Angélique ‘We Should Never Let Someone Like That Run This Country’: @TuckerCarlson Says Dr. #Fauci’s Advice Could Lead To ‘Na… https://t.co/XmO4PaqLb6 9 minutes ago Janice Brown ‘We Should Never Let Someone Like That Run This Country’: Tucker Carlson Says Dr. Fauci’s Advice Could Lead To ‘Nat… https://t.co/uCBUjdahn2 14 minutes ago bbc1420 RT @CulbertsonRich: Tucker Carlson: Dr. Anthony Fauci is suggesting "national suicide" and "we should never let someone like that run this… 16 minutes ago Veritas Aequitas RT @ARedPillReport: ‘We Should Never Let Someone Like That Run This Country’: Tucker Carlson Says Dr. Fauci’s Advice Could Lead To ‘Nationa… 18 minutes ago