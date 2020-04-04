Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > ‘We Should Never Let Someone Like That Run This Country’: Tucker Carlson Says Dr. Fauci’s Advice Could Lead To ‘National Suicide’

‘We Should Never Let Someone Like That Run This Country’: Tucker Carlson Says Dr. Fauci’s Advice Could Lead To ‘National Suicide’

Daily Caller Saturday, 4 April 2020 ()
'Even a doctor should be able to think beyond the models. Our response to coronavirus could turn this into a far poorer country.'
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

AparnaDahanukar

StableGenius RT @mog7546: #FOX’s IRRESPONSIBLE PROPAGANDA “We Should Never Let Someone Like That Run This Country’ Tucker Carlson Says Dr. #Fauci’s Ad… 47 seconds ago

tl_cox

TL Cox RT @WalshFreedom: Watch this video: Shame on them. Shame on Hannity. Shame on Rush. Shame on Trump. Shame on them all. Their lies got peop… 56 seconds ago

southpawusmc2

southpawusmc 🇺🇸🇺🇸 ‘We Should Never Let Someone Like That Run This Country’: Tucker Carlson Says Dr. Fauci’s Advice Could Lead To ‘Nat… https://t.co/CJAUCny0GK 2 minutes ago

ange1914

Angélique ‘We Should Never Let Someone Like That Run This Country’: @TuckerCarlson Says Dr. #Fauci’s Advice Could Lead To ‘Na… https://t.co/XmO4PaqLb6 9 minutes ago

einerdrake

Janice Brown ‘We Should Never Let Someone Like That Run This Country’: Tucker Carlson Says Dr. Fauci’s Advice Could Lead To ‘Nat… https://t.co/uCBUjdahn2 14 minutes ago

bessy_c3

bbc1420 RT @CulbertsonRich: Tucker Carlson: Dr. Anthony Fauci is suggesting "national suicide" and "we should never let someone like that run this… 16 minutes ago

angrycanuck74

Veritas Aequitas RT @ARedPillReport: ‘We Should Never Let Someone Like That Run This Country’: Tucker Carlson Says Dr. Fauci’s Advice Could Lead To ‘Nationa… 18 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.