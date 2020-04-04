Concerns Growing Over Zoom Bombing As Hackers Interrupt Meetings
Saturday, 4 April 2020 ()
Experts say failing to enable security features not only opens you up to online trolls, important information can be stolen from your business meetings.
The video conference app Zoom has risen to popularity during the coronavirus pandemic, but there are concerns about hackers hijacking calls; CBS2's Christina Fan reports.
