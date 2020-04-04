Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Concerns Growing Over Zoom Bombing As Hackers Interrupt Meetings

Concerns Growing Over Zoom Bombing As Hackers Interrupt Meetings

CBS 2 Saturday, 4 April 2020 ()
Experts say failing to enable security features not only opens you up to online trolls, important information can be stolen from your business meetings.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: Zoom Bombers Disrupt Meetings, Calls

Zoom Bombers Disrupt Meetings, Calls 02:00

 The video conference app Zoom has risen to popularity during the coronavirus pandemic, but there are concerns about hackers hijacking calls; CBS2's Christina Fan reports.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

SenateBanking

Senate Banking Democrats RT @shannonpareil: new: @SenSherrodBrown calls on FTC to investigate Zoom for "deceptive" practices, adding to the growing chorus of concer… 10 minutes ago

alexleff

Alex Leff Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown is asking the Federal Trade Commission to investigate Zoom for deceptive practices, adding… https://t.co/thSA3mdQ35 5 hours ago

shannonpareil

Shannon Bond new: @SenSherrodBrown calls on FTC to investigate Zoom for "deceptive" practices, adding to the growing chorus of c… https://t.co/rwhXIMZ5Le 5 hours ago

undarkmag

Undark Magazine In the dramatic growth in demand for its product, Zoom has encountered a crisis of its own: concerns over issues of… https://t.co/rSyCr0IhGF 13 hours ago

ZaqsTech

ZAQS Tech News Zoom security flaws could leave people at risk, say experts - By Drew Harwell - 13m ago - Zoom's dramatic growth ha… https://t.co/56DwMv1v7O 18 hours ago

llpeek1

llpeek RT @RRalstonAgile: PWNED: The Zoom teleconferencing service took another hit over its security flaws yesterday, adding to a growing list of… 1 day ago

RRalstonAgile

RR Seattle PWNED: The Zoom teleconferencing service took another hit over its security flaws yesterday, adding to a growing li… https://t.co/YEVv56ChBK 2 days ago

TeflTiny

Teeny Tiny TEFL @HeleneCombe I have concerns I may actually be growing roots into mine. If Zoom goes down it's game over, I'll prob… https://t.co/GW6crTOsHQ 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.