Concerns Growing Over Zoom Bombing As Hackers Interrupt Meetings

Experts say failing to enable security features not only opens you up to online trolls, important information can be stolen from your business meetings.

Tweets about this Senate Banking Democrats RT @shannonpareil: new: @SenSherrodBrown calls on FTC to investigate Zoom for "deceptive" practices, adding to the growing chorus of concer… 10 minutes ago Alex Leff Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown is asking the Federal Trade Commission to investigate Zoom for deceptive practices, adding… https://t.co/thSA3mdQ35 5 hours ago Shannon Bond new: @SenSherrodBrown calls on FTC to investigate Zoom for "deceptive" practices, adding to the growing chorus of c… https://t.co/rwhXIMZ5Le 5 hours ago Undark Magazine In the dramatic growth in demand for its product, Zoom has encountered a crisis of its own: concerns over issues of… https://t.co/rSyCr0IhGF 13 hours ago ZAQS Tech News Zoom security flaws could leave people at risk, say experts - By Drew Harwell - 13m ago - Zoom's dramatic growth ha… https://t.co/56DwMv1v7O 18 hours ago llpeek RT @RRalstonAgile: PWNED: The Zoom teleconferencing service took another hit over its security flaws yesterday, adding to a growing list of… 1 day ago RR Seattle PWNED: The Zoom teleconferencing service took another hit over its security flaws yesterday, adding to a growing li… https://t.co/YEVv56ChBK 2 days ago Teeny Tiny TEFL @HeleneCombe I have concerns I may actually be growing roots into mine. If Zoom goes down it's game over, I'll prob… https://t.co/GW6crTOsHQ 4 days ago