Trump says he will not wear mask despite CDC recommendation

CBS News Saturday, 4 April 2020 ()
President Trump unveiled a new CDC recommendation on Friday that strongly urges Americans to wear some sort of cloth or fabric face mask when in public. President Trump said he will not be following that guideline, although he came down on manufacturer 3M for not manufacturing enough protective masks for the U.S. Nikole Killion reports on the White House pandemic response from Washington, D.C.
Credit: Reuters - Politics
News video: Trump: Probably won't wear CDC-recommended coverings

Trump: Probably won't wear CDC-recommended coverings 01:56

 The CDC on Friday recommended that Americans wear a cloth face covering to slow the transmission of the coronavirus, but U.S. President Donald Trump himself said it is voluntary advice, and that he likely won't be wearing one himself.

