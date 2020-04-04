Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Federal small business loan site reveals users' personal data

Federal small business loan site reveals users' personal data

CBS News Saturday, 4 April 2020 ()
President Trump touted the federal government’s Paycheck Protection Program on Friday, claiming the initiative designed to help small businesses has already processes over $3 billion worth of loans. Jim Axelrod reports on a disturbing technical glitch that some business owners have reported when attempting to apply for the program.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WCPO Cincinnati - Published
News video: Friday marked first day to apply for $350B in federal small business loans

Friday marked first day to apply for $350B in federal small business loans 02:53

 Friday marked the first time small businesses could apply for a new loan from the federal government. The nearly $350 billion being distributed nationwide is designed to save stores from closing for good and put money in the hands of employees.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.