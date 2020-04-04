Coronavirus Update: Princess Cruises Ship, The Coral Princess, Set To Arrive At Port Miami

Princess Cruises representatives say they can confirm that one of their ships with COVID-19 passengers, the Coral Princess, will be arriving at Port Miami on Saturday morning.

