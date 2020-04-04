Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Coronavirus Update: Princess Cruises Ship, The Coral Princess, Set To Arrive At Port Miami

Coronavirus Update: Princess Cruises Ship, The Coral Princess, Set To Arrive At Port Miami

cbs4.com Saturday, 4 April 2020 ()
Princess Cruises representatives say they can confirm that one of their ships with COVID-19 passengers, the Coral Princess, will be arriving at Port Miami on Saturday morning.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published < > Embed
News video: The Coral Princess Cruise Ship Docks At Port Miami With Coronavirus Victims

The Coral Princess Cruise Ship Docks At Port Miami With Coronavirus Victims 02:39

 Another cruise ship with coronavirus victims on board, including two fatalities, docked at Port Miami Saturday

You Might Like


Tweets about this

BakersRelay

BakersRelay RT @FrancesWangTV: The Coral Princess cruise ship was given the OK to dock at Port Miami this morning, after being denied by 3 countries.… 15 seconds ago

FrancesWangTV

Frances Wang (#FrannyInMiami) The Coral Princess cruise ship was given the OK to dock at Port Miami this morning, after being denied by 3 countri… https://t.co/WrpppBZcy3 1 hour ago

TParklander

the Parklander Magazine RT @CBSMiami: After confirmation that 2 people had died on the Coral Princess, Miami-Dade County leaders and US Coast Guard officials allow… 2 hours ago

earthiswarming

💧Little Pip Squeak💧@nonewcoal as earthiswarming RT @jommy_tee: Princess Cruises' global HQ decreed that all cruises would be paused from 12 March to 10 May. Ruby Princess left Sydney Mar… 3 hours ago

CBSMiami

CBS4 Miami After confirmation that 2 people had died on the Coral Princess, Miami-Dade County leaders and US Coast Guard offic… https://t.co/vNoiusABX5 5 hours ago

wjz

WJZ | CBS Baltimore Princess Cruises representatives say they can confirm that one of their ships with COVID-19 passengers, the Coral P… https://t.co/NBuXF30Aoz 7 hours ago

Michael1Collins

Micheal Collins Coronavirus Update: Princess Cruises Ship, The Coral Princess, Set To Arrive At Port Miami https://t.co/8GYlxr3OPo 9 hours ago

debra_bonanno

debra⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @SairaWPLG: Update on #CoralPrincess - 2 people on board have died, according to Princess Cruises. Ship is docked at Port Miami but dise… 10 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.