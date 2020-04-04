Global  

Kobe Bryant, Kevin Garnett, Tim Duncan among 2020 Basketball Hall of Fame inductees

Delawareonline Saturday, 4 April 2020 ()
The 2020 Basketball Hall of Fame class, announced Saturday, is loaded with all-time greats, including Kobe Bryant, Kevin Garnett and Tim Duncan.
 
News video: Kobe makes Hall of Fame in first year of eligibility, Duncan and Garnett also selected

Kobe makes Hall of Fame in first year of eligibility, Duncan and Garnett also selected 01:42

 Late NBA star Kobe Bryant makes Basketball Hall of Fame in first year of eligibility, Kevin Garnett and Tim Duncan also selected

