Kobe Bryant, Kevin Garnett, Tim Duncan among 2020 Basketball Hall of Fame inductees

The 2020 Basketball Hall of Fame class, announced Saturday, is loaded with all-time greats, including Kobe Bryant, Kevin Garnett and Tim Duncan.

You Might Like

Tweets about this WavyBoy RT @SportsCenter: Kobe Bryant, Kevin Garnett and Tim Duncan combined for 48 All-Star selections, by far the most combined All-Star selectio… 36 seconds ago Marc Pagliante RT @ESPNStatsInfo: Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett were selected to the Basketball Hall of Fame today. They combined for 48 All-… 59 seconds ago #LawyerBae 💋 RT @espn: Welcome to the Hall of Fame 🙌 Kobe Bryant, Kevin Garnett and Tim Duncan headline the 2020 Class. https://t.co/PDuQL9qkYP 1 minute ago LUIS RINCÓN RT @StatsBySTATS: There are 3 players who have been named to the NBA's All-Defensive Team at least 12 times: Tim Duncan (15) Kobe Bryant (… 2 minutes ago Matos_1906 RT @B24PT: A Classe de 2020. Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan e Kevin Garnett entraram para o Hall of Fame do basquetebol 🐐 https://t.co/ei0KsjBcr7 4 minutes ago みっちゃん RT @nytimes: Kobe Bryant, Tamika Catchings, Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett have been inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame https://t.co/A… 4 minutes ago Stanley RT @USATODAY: Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash in January, among nine Basketball Hall of Fame inductees https://t.co/cF105CBEks 8 minutes ago Jay Aych RT @kpelton: With the MVP trio of Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett officially headed to the @Hoophall, I took a look at where this… 8 minutes ago