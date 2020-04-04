Essential Workers commuting to work by bike during coronavirus pandemic
Saturday, 4 April 2020 () Dozens of bike shop owners across the country say there's been a sharp spike in the number of bike repairs and sales, with essential workers being the primary customer. Some owners are saying dozens of families and individuals are also bringing in their old-forgotten bike for repairs way more than usual, in fact, they haven't seen business like this in years.
Two major retailers, Target and Walmart, announced changes to their policies to limit the amount of people coming inside the store in order to create a safer environment for both their customers and employees.