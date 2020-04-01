Global  

Joe Rogan: ‘I Would Rather Vote For Trump’ Than Joe Biden

Daily Caller Saturday, 4 April 2020 ()
'I don’t think he can handle anything'
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: Biden Grows Lead Over Trump In Presidential Election

Biden Grows Lead Over Trump In Presidential Election 00:32

 Democratic presidential front-runner Joe Biden grew his lead over President Donald Trump. A poll found that 46 percent of registered voters said they would support Biden against Trump. According to Reuters, the results showed the coronavirus pandemic has not affected Biden. Biden has been lost to the...

Tweets about this

JRodInTheValley

J-Rod🥁 RT @Gus_802: Joe Rogan who thinks black neighborhoods are like "Planet of the Apes" would rather vote for Trump than Biden. Keep in mind t… 7 seconds ago

JoeThom33380488

Joe Thomas RT @DailyCaller: Joe Rogan: ‘I Would Rather Vote For Trump’ Than Joe Biden https://t.co/XzlfiDbix9 9 seconds ago

green_new_dyl

dylan schmylan 🌹🔥 RT @GravelInstitute: The fact that Joe Rogan would rather vote for Donald Trump than Joe Biden is not an indictment of Bernie Sanders. It's… 13 seconds ago

Myndita1417

Myndita🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 RT @JoeySalads: Joe Rogan says he would rather Vote Trump than Biden because he thinks Joe Biden has poor mental health (He is right). Roga… 33 seconds ago

mazlat10

mazlat Joe Rogan would 'rather vote for Trump than Biden' after endorsing Sanders - The Guardian https://t.co/y83RhiqGmB via @GoogleNews 1 minute ago

missyens

Missy Ens RT @DailyCaller: Joe Rogan: The Democratic Party “has made us all morons with this Joe Biden thing... I would rather vote for Trump than h… 1 minute ago

