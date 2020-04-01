'I don’t think he can handle anything'

You Might Like

Tweets about this J-Rod🥁 RT @Gus_802: Joe Rogan who thinks black neighborhoods are like "Planet of the Apes" would rather vote for Trump than Biden. Keep in mind t… 7 seconds ago Joe Thomas RT @DailyCaller: Joe Rogan: ‘I Would Rather Vote For Trump’ Than Joe Biden https://t.co/XzlfiDbix9 9 seconds ago dylan schmylan 🌹🔥 RT @GravelInstitute: The fact that Joe Rogan would rather vote for Donald Trump than Joe Biden is not an indictment of Bernie Sanders. It's… 13 seconds ago Myndita🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 RT @JoeySalads: Joe Rogan says he would rather Vote Trump than Biden because he thinks Joe Biden has poor mental health (He is right). Roga… 33 seconds ago mazlat Joe Rogan would 'rather vote for Trump than Biden' after endorsing Sanders - The Guardian https://t.co/y83RhiqGmB via @GoogleNews 1 minute ago Missy Ens RT @DailyCaller: Joe Rogan: The Democratic Party “has made us all morons with this Joe Biden thing... I would rather vote for Trump than h… 1 minute ago