Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Rhode Island's top Catholic nixes drive-thru Palm Sunday palm distribution over coronavirus

Rhode Island's top Catholic nixes drive-thru Palm Sunday palm distribution over coronavirus

FOXNews.com Saturday, 4 April 2020 ()
Catholic churches in Rhode Island are canceling plans to offer "drive-thru" pickup of blessed palms for Palm Sunday because of the state's coronavirus stay-at-home order, according to a report.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Published < > Embed
News video: Palm Sunday Mass on WXYZ

Palm Sunday Mass on WXYZ 00:15

 Join WXYZ for a special Palm Sunday mass from St. Patrick's Cathedral in NYC.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.