President Trump says he won't wear face mask

CBS News Saturday, 4 April 2020 ()
President Trump on Saturday said he won’t wear a face mask, despite announcing new CDC guidelines suggesting all Americans wear one when in public. “I won't be doing it personally. It's a recommendation,” the president said. Nikole Killion reports.
News video: Trump tells Americans:

Trump tells Americans: "Use a scarf" 01:14

 U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday hailed his task force's mitigation measures to 'slow the spread' coronavirus, but stopped short of calling on Americans to wear face masks pending CDC guidance. Trump told those concerned to "use a scarf." Gavino Garay has more.

