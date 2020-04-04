Global  

Coronavirus in Colorado, April 4: A look at the latest updates on COVID-19

Denver Post Saturday, 4 April 2020 ()
As of Saturday the number of people in Colorado who have died from the novel coronavirus climbed to 126 people. Gov. Jared Polis also gave an update on the need for more ventilators around the state. The City of Denver is also in need of doing more for protecting the homeless population from the spread […]
