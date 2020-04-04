Global  

WWE WrestleMania 36: Predictions, preview, how to watch, results

Denver Post Saturday, 4 April 2020 ()
Originally slated to take place at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, in front of tens of thousands of fans, WrestleMania 36 will be held at WWE's performance center without in attendance due to the coronavirus pandemic.
