Trump says “toughest” weeks ahead as coronavirus spreads
Sunday, 5 April 2020 () Joining Trump were Vice President Mike Pence, virus task force coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx, and Dr. Anthony Fauci, the U.S. government’s foremost infection disease expert. Each stood far apart from one another on the small stage.
President Donald Trump said the United States is heading into what could be its "toughest" weeks as cases of coronavirus swell nationwide. He warned states not to inflate their needs for critical medical equipment. "There will be a lot of death, unfortunately. There will be death," Mr Trump said in a...